Eric Garcetti will lead ambitious effort to deepen US-India cooperation: White House

PTI
Apr 05, 2023 / 06:31 AM IST

Eric Garcetti, the former Mayor of Los Angeles, was officially sworn in as the US Ambassador to India on March 24 by Vice President Kamala Harris during a ceremonial event here.

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti will be leading an ambitious effort to deepen America’s cooperation with India, including in defence and economic sectors, according to the White House.

Garcetti, the former Mayor of Los Angeles, was officially sworn in as the US Ambassador to India on March 24 by Vice President Kamala Harris during a ceremonial event here.

The US Senate confirmed 52-year-old Garcetti’s nomination earlier last month, ending a protracted hiatus of over two years to fill the key diplomatic position.

Garcetti’s nomination was pending before the US Congress since July 2021 when he was nominated by President Joe Biden.