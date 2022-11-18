 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Elgar case: HC grants bail to Anand Teltumbde, says no evidence to show he was member of terror outfit CPI (Maoist)

PTI
Nov 18, 2022 / 10:17 PM IST

The high court, however, stayed its bail order for a week so that the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the probe agency in the case, can approach the Supreme Court. Teltumbde will not be able to walk out of jail till then.

Anand Teltumbde (File image)

The Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to scholar-activist Anand Teltumbde in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, noting that there was no evidence to show that he was an active member of the terrorist outfit CPI (Maoist) or had indulged in any terrorist act.

Teltumbde, 73, is the third accused of the total 16 arrested in the case to be released on bail. Poet Varavara Rao is currently out on bail on health grounds, and lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj is out on regular bail.

The high court, however, stayed its bail order for a week so that the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the probe agency in the case, can approach the Supreme Court. Teltumbde will not be able to walk out of jail till then.

The only case made out against Teltumbde related to alleged association with a terror outfit and support given to it for which the maximum punishment is ten years in jail, the HC said.

A division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and M N Jadhav also noted that Teltumbde had already spent more than two years in jail.

The bench said after perusing the documents submitted by the NIA, prima facie (on the face of it) it cannot be presumed that Teltumbde is actively involved in the work of the CPI(Maoist) or is an active member of the outfit.