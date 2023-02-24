 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
El Niño scare, a hot February and monsoon worries

Nilutpal Thakur
Feb 24, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST

The forecast of an El Niño year has generated a lot of buzz and caused anxiety over its likely effect on the southwest monsoon, which is crucial for the farming sector and the entire economy.

The warming of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean is referred to as El Niño, which means little boy in Spanish. (Image: AP)

The early February heat and the prediction of an El Niño later this year have been hogging the headlines over the past few days — raising concerns over their likely impact on the weather, monsoon and agriculture.

So, what exactly is an El Niño year? And why did we see April-May-like temperatures in a month that is generally way cooler than it was in the last two-three weeks?

First, let’s look at the El Niño phenomenon and what it means for India.

What is El Niño?