Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi witnesses Republic Day parade

Moneycontrol News
Jan 26, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Thursday joined a select group of world leaders to have graced India's Republic Day celebrations.

Sisi, as the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations, watched the colourful parade at the majestic Kartavya Path along with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other leaders.

It was the first time that an Egyptian president is the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations.

Sisi held wide-ranging talks with Modi on Wednesday, a day after he arrived here on a three-day visit.  Every year, India invites world leaders to attend its Republic Day celebrations. There was no Republic Day Chief guest in 2021 and 2022 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.