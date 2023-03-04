 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Education, healthcare shouldn't be used for making profit: Ashok Gehlot on protest against Right to Health Bill

Mar 04, 2023 / 02:30 PM IST

The Rajasthan Right to Health Bill seeks to give residents of Rajasthan the right to avail free healthcare services from hospitals, clinics and laboratories. This will include private establishments as well.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File image)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday asserted that education and healthcare sectors should not be used for making profit. He said the state government is planning to discuss the Right to Health Bill in the Rajasthan Assembly.

Private hospital owners and doctors have, however, opposed the bill.

Expressing his dismay at the protest, the chief minister urged the government hospital doctors to make their counterparts working in private hospitals understand the importance of the Bill.