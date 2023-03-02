 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EAM Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

PTI
Mar 02, 2023 / 02:21 PM IST

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the India-hosted G20 foreign ministers' meeting in the national capital.

Image credits: Twitter @DrSJaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held bilateral talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken focusing on bilateral ties and pressing global issues including the Ukraine conflict.

"Pleased to meet US Secretary of State @SecBlinken on #G20FMM sidelines. Opportunity to review bilateral ties and discuss global issues," Jaishankar tweeted.

It is understood that the Ukraine conflict and India's agenda for the G20 figured in the talks.