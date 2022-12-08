 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DU to hold PG admissions through CUET, executive council passes resolution

PTI
Dec 08, 2022 / 09:26 PM IST

Last month, the Academic Council of the university passed a proposal to change the admission pattern for postgraduate programmes.

The Delhi University will hold postgraduate admissions through the Common University Entrance Test from the next academic cycle. A resolution for this was passed by its Executive Council on Thursday.

Under the existing system, 50 per cent of admissions are done directly from students who did their bachelor's degrees from the university based on merit in their qualifying examinations.

The change in the admission pattern of postgraduate programmes was proposed by a 10-member committee formed to suggest a strategy for PG admissions from 2023-2024.

The remaining 50 per cent of seats are currently filled based on candidates' ranks in the DU postgraduate entrance test.

"The Executive Council has approved to recommend PG admissions through CUET with half of the seats remaining under merit-based admission for students of DU," council member Seema Das told PTI.