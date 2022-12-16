 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Disappointed over less faculty members in institutes for disabled: Parliamentary panel

Dec 16, 2022 / 07:43 PM IST

The panel's report on social justice and empowerment on the 'review of the functioning of national institutes established for different types of disabilities' was tabled in Lok Sabha on Friday.

A parliamentary standing committee has expressed disappointment over the majority of national institutes for the disabled having much less faculty members than their sanctioned strength.

The committee is "disappointed" to note that the faculty members in most of these institutes are much less in comparison to their sanctioned strength. Insufficient faculty even in those Institutes which were established decades back is an alarming revelation.

The situation at Composite Regional Centres (CRCs) is also not good, the report said.

"For instance, the sanctioned strength for all the CRCs of the National Institute for Locomotor Disabilities is 26, out of which 20 posts are vacant," the report said.

"Similarly, out of the sanctioned strength of regular posts of 20 and contractual posts of 106 at CRCs of Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research, 8 regular posts and 58 contractual posts are vacant," it said.