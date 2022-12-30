 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dharavi Redevelopment Plan: Existing industrial units to get more space, tax sops, common facility centre, says Maha Dy CM

PTI
Dec 30, 2022 / 09:13 PM IST

Dharavi, located in the central part of the country's financial capital and among the biggest slum clusters in the world, is a hub for several small-scale, unorganised industries that manufacture medicines, leather, footwear, clothes etc.

File image of Mumbai's Dharavi area.

Existing industrial units in Dharavi in Mumbai will get more space apart from a common facility centre and tax sops for five years as part of the area's redevelopment plan, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.

Replying to a calling attention motion in the Assembly, Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio in the state government, said 59,165 families will be rehabilitated, of which 46,191 are residential and 12,974 non-residential.

He said the government will undertake rental housing for the families who are ineligible for rehabilitation.

Dharavi is a business hub and its redevelopment is not possible if the economic activity there is ignored, Fadnavis said.

While executing the Dharavi Redevelopment Plan, the area's economic contribution to Mumbai and Maharashtra has to be kept in mind, he asserted.