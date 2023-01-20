Delhi's school education system had leakages in its foundation: Manish Sisodia

The problem in Delhi's school education was leakages in the system's foundation and the missing dots in its policies, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday.

Speaking at the Delhi Education Summit, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), Sisodia said another issue in the education system was students harbouring a mindset of seeking jobs, instead of creating employment opportunities on their own.

"We overcame several problems in Delhi's education system after 2015. There were leakages in the foundation, missing dots in the education policies and students who had the mindset of only seeking jobs," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said.

He said with the entrepreneurship mindset curriculum in the schools run by the Delhi government, students have begun aiming at becoming job providers, instead of job seekers.

"We have introduced an entrepreneurship mindset programme for students to develop a job giver's mindset. We give seed money of Rs 2,000 to Class-11 students, form groups and work on ideas. Students no longer have the mindset of seeking jobs," he said.