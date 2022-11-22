Delhi sees coldest November morning with mercury down in single digits

Winter has arrived in Delhi and has brought with it cold mornings and pleasant afternoons. The temperature has begun receding to single digits on the Celsius scale in the past week. A minimum temperature of 8.9 degrees was recorded on Monday, according to a Skymet report.

The temperature happens to be three degrees below the normal and two degrees below the pentad normal. Skymet forecasts that no significant weather changes will be seen in the mountainous areas which could have impacted the weather in Delhi.

Skymet also forecast that the minimum temperatures will continue to be below normal levels for a few days, however, some changes in temperatures can possibly be seen by the end of the month, due to changes in wind patterns.

The national capital is also likely to witness a drop in day temperatures, which are forecast to settle at 26 degrees Celsius. Afternoons will, however, continue to be warm as compared to a slight chill in the morning hours, Skymet said.

Earlier last week on Saturday, the IMD had said that the national capital had recorded its coldest morning of the season with a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius. However, the temperature surpassed Saturday's reading on Monday morning.

Delhi's air quality index (107) remained in the moderate category today according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research, (SAFAR) website.

An AQI (air quality index) between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Moneycontrol Contributor

READ MORE