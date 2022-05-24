 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi: NDMC to discuss proposal to implement Ayushman Bharat scheme in its area on Wednesday

May 24, 2022 / 10:36 PM IST

According to officials, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will discuss a proposal to implement the Centre's flagship Ayushman Bharat scheme in its jurisdiction on Wednesday. The matter will very certainly be discussed at the civic body's Council meeting.

(Representative Image)

"There is a proposal to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the NDMC area. The council is likely to take a call on it tomorrow," a senior official said on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had rolled out the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in February 2018. The insurance scheme aims to provide an annual health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had rolled out the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in February 2018.

The Delhi government announced in 2020 that it would implement the scheme in the national capital from fiscal 2020-21. The AAP dispensation had initially refused to implement the central scheme, saying the city government is "offering a ten times bigger and comprehensive health scheme".

