Delhi budget presentation put on hold, Centre and AAP govt trade charges

PTI
Mar 20, 2023 / 11:43 PM IST

CM Arvind Kejriwal charged that the Centre was resorting to "gundagardi".

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said it was for the first time in the history of the country that a budget of a government was put on hold.

The presentation of the Delhi government's budget for 2023-24, scheduled for Tuesday, has been put on hold, with the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation and the central government trading charges over allocations in various heads.

Speaking at a News 18 programme on Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal charged that the Centre was resorting to "gundagardi" and that it was for the first time in the history of the country that a budget of a government was put on hold. A video clip of his speech was tweeted by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Sources in the Delhi government said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has stopped the Kejriwal government's budget and it will not be tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday.

As the chief minister lashed out at the Centre, sources in the MHA said the ministry has sought clarification from the AAP government as its budget proposal had high allocation for advertisement and relatively low funding for infrastructure and other development initiatives.