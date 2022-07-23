 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

IGI airport Delhi: Traffic on carriageway connecting T-3 to T-1 suspended for 3 weeks

Moneycontrol News
Jul 23, 2022 / 04:07 PM IST

The airport authorities said since the travel time from Terminal 3 to Terminal 1 may increase by 20-25 minutes vs 10-15 minutes now for the next three weeks, air travelers have been advised to plan their travel accordingly.

Representative Image

The Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on July 23 announced that it has suspended traffic movement on the carriageway connecting Terminal 3 to Terminal 1 for three weeks in view of the ongoing up-gradation work.

While issuing an advisory to air passengers who are planning to travel from T-3 to T-1, the airport authorities advised passengers to take National Highway (NH-48 or old NH-8) to reach T-1 through the Radisson roundabout, the statement said.

Further, the statement read that the carriageway connecting T-1 to T-3 will, however, remain open for the movement of the traffic coming from T-1.

In the guidelines issued, the airport authorities said since the travel time from Terminal 3 to Terminal 1 may increase by 20-25 minutes vs 10-15 minutes now for the next three weeks, air travelers have been advised to plan their travel accordingly.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Delhi Airport #travel advisory
first published: Jul 23, 2022 03:01 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.