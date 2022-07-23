IGI airport Delhi: Traffic on carriageway connecting T-3 to T-1 suspended for 3 weeks

The Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on July 23 announced that it has suspended traffic movement on the carriageway connecting Terminal 3 to Terminal 1 for three weeks in view of the ongoing up-gradation work.

While issuing an advisory to air passengers who are planning to travel from T-3 to T-1, the airport authorities advised passengers to take National Highway (NH-48 or old NH-8) to reach T-1 through the Radisson roundabout, the statement said.

Further, the statement read that the carriageway connecting T-1 to T-3 will, however, remain open for the movement of the traffic coming from T-1.

In the guidelines issued, the airport authorities said since the travel time from Terminal 3 to Terminal 1 may increase by 20-25 minutes vs 10-15 minutes now for the next three weeks, air travelers have been advised to plan their travel accordingly.