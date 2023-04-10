 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

CVC asks banks, govt departments to send factual report on corruption complaints in one month

PTI
Apr 10, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST

The move is aimed at ensuring timely action on graft complaints and checking inordinate delays, officials said on Monday.

CVC asks banks, govt departments to send factual report on corruption complaints in one month

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has asked public sector banks, insurance companies and government departments to provide factual reports on corruption complaints sent to them by the probity watchdog within a month.

The move is aimed at ensuring timely action on graft complaints and checking inordinate delays, officials said on Monday.

"Chief Vigilance Officers (CVOs) are required to submit the factual report to the commission, on the basis of scrutiny of relevant records/documents only, within a period of 30 days of the receipt of the complaint/communication from the commission," the CVC said in the latest order.

The CVOs act as a distant arm of the commission to check corruption.