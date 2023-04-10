 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Counter to Rahul Gandhi's Rs 20,000 cr claim: Adani says $2.6 bn stake sale money came in group firms

PTI
Apr 10, 2023 / 04:36 PM IST

The statement was issued rebutting reports in an international publication, which apparently was the basis of Gandhi's statement late last month questioning how "Rs 20,000 crore suddenly arrived in Adani's shell companies."

While Adani group had denied Hindenburg's allegations, opposition parties and their leaders including Rahul Gandhi have been quick to seize on the allegations to target PM Narendra Modi and demand inquiries into Adani's foreign connections.

Billionaire Gautam Adani's group on Monday listed out details of the USD 2.87 billion stake sales in group firms since 2019 and how USD 2.55 billion of this was ploughed back into business, as it looked to counter Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claim of Rs 20,000 crore coming in to the conglomerate through 'shell companies'.

While investors such as Abu Dhabi-based global strategic investment company, International Holding Company PJSC (IHC) invested USD 2.593 billion in group firms such as Adani Enterprise Ltd and Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), promoters sold stake in Adani Total Gas Ltd and AGEL to raise USD 2.783 billion.

"These funds were reinvested by promoter entities to support the growth of new business and in portfolio companies such as Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, Adani Transmission Ltd and Adani Power Ltd," the group said.

