Cough syrup test report awaited; Marion Biotech gets breather to respond on GMP violations

Ayushman Kumar
Jan 07, 2023 / 01:32 PM IST

The Noida-based firm was given seven days to reply on manufacturing practice violations at its plant, but with a drug sample report awaited, the drug regulator has given additional time to the company to respond to the notice.

With the laboratory test reports of cough syrup samples awaited, the Uttar Pradesh drug regulator has given Noida-based Marion Biotech additional time to respond to the show cause notice issued to the company for violation of good manufacturing practices, government sources told Moneycontrol.

“As we await an update on the results of cough syrups taken from this manufacturing site for testing, we have given additional time to the company to reply on the violation of norms observed at the Noida plant,” an officer of the Uttar Pradesh drug regulator told Moneycontrol.

The official in the know of the development said the firm will be asked to respond to the show cause notice basis the findings of Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory (RDTL), Chandigarh. A Health Ministry official said the firm may be served another notice for violation of norms after the results of the test by the Central Drug Laboratory, Chandigarh, come in.

A show cause notice was given to the directors of Marion Biotech on December 30, and they were told to reply by January 5.

The drug regulator of Uttar Pradesh served a show-cause notice under Section 85(2) of The Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, to the founders of Marion Biotech.