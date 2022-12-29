 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cough syrup case: Team of Centre, UP drug dept take 6 more samples after day-long inspection at pharma firm's Noida office

PTI
Dec 29, 2022 / 11:03 PM IST

The inspection at Marion Biotech started at around 12 pm and continued for over 10 hours during which six more samples of the syrup were taken, they said.

Uzbek Cough Syrup row: The samples have been sent for testing contamination as it was done in the case of Gambia.

A team of central agencies and the Uttar Pradesh drug department on Thursday carried out an inspection at the Noida office of a pharmaceutical firm whose cough syrup is allegedly linked to the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan, officials said.

The inspection team had four members --two drug inspectors from Centre, one drug inspector from Noida and one assistant drug commissioner of Meerut Division, according to an official.

Marion Biotech does not sell the cough syrup, 'Doc-1 Max', in India and its only export has been to Uzbekistan, the state government official said.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has initiated a probe in connection with the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan allegedly linked to Marion Biotech.

The health ministry of Uzbekistan has claimed that the 18 children had consumed the cough syrup.