Committee on MSP to hold 2nd meeting on September 27 in Hyderabad

The government's committee on the minimum support price (MSP), natural farming and crop diversification will hold its second meeting on September 27 in Hyderabad.

In the first meeting held on August 22 in the national capital, the committee -- headed by former Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agrawal -- had formed three internal subgroups to deliberate on the mandated topics.

The panel has 26 members including the chairman, while three membership slots are kept aside for representatives of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM). But the SKM has rejected the committee and decided to stay away from the meeting. "The second meeting will be held on September 27 in the campus of the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE) in Hyderabad," one of the members of the committee said.