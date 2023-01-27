 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

CNN-News18 leads English news segment with 42.7% market share; beats Times Now, Republic TV

Moneycontrol News
Jan 27, 2023 / 03:14 PM IST

According to BARC data, CNN-News18 has outperformed news channels such as Republic TV, Times Now, Mirror Now and India Today TV.

CNN-News18 also continues to also rule prime time, BARC data revealed. (Representative image: Reuters)

CNN-News18 has topped the English news segment with a 42.7 percent market share, the latest data released by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) revealed.

According to BARC data, CNN-News18 has outperformed news channels such as Republic TV, Times Now, Mirror Now, and India Today TV.

The channel is 133 percent ahead of Times Now and 83 percent ahead of Republic TV in the current week vis-a-vis market share in the 24-hour slot (BARC: TG: 2+, India, Wk 03’23, all days).

The market share of Republic TV was 23.4 percent, while that of Times Now was 18.3 percent, Mirror Now 11.1 percent, and India Today TV 4.4 percent.