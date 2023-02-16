 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

China withdraws suspension of shipments from 99 Indian seafood processing, exporting units: MPEDA

PTI
Feb 16, 2023 / 08:37 PM IST

China had suspended a total of 110 units since December 2020 over Covid concerns, but sustained efforts by MPEDA were crucial to India's eventual success in getting China's suspension order lifted.

(Representational photo: Wikimedia Commons)

China has lifted the suspension of shipments from 99 Indian seafood processing and exporting units following India's assurances over source control, a move which would boost marine products exports to the neighbouring country, an MPEDA official said on Thursday.

China had suspended a total of 110 units since December 2020 over Covid concerns, but the sustained efforts by the seafood export development body — Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), were crucial to India's eventual success in getting lifted China's suspension order, according to top officials.

Centre had projected to nearly double the seafood exports to $14 billion by 2025.

"The lift on the suspension of the 99 seafood processing units was done on February 14 and is expected to raise India's export of marine products by 5 percent to 10 percent in the next financial year. The suspension of 11 units was revoked earlier, MPEDA chairman D V Swamy said.