Chhattisgarh CM asks FM Nirmala Sitharaman to return Rs 17,240 crore of state employees under NPS

PTI
Nov 25, 2022 / 03:16 PM IST

Bhupesh Baghel said the state government has restored the old pension scheme in Chhattisgarh to secure the future of government employees and their families.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday urged the Centre to refund over Rs 17,000 crore of state government employees enrolled under the New Pension Scheme (NPS).

He said Rs 17,240 crore deposited with National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) till March 31 should be returned so that it can be put in the General Provident Fund of the employees.

He also demanded the state's GST compensation and transferring of amounts collected as "additional levy" from coal block companies, according to a statement issued by the Chhattisgarh government.

Baghel made the demands during a pre-budget meeting chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held at the Manekshaw Centre where finance ministers from various states gave several proposals and suggestions regarding the general budget 2023-24.

Baghel also told Sitharaman that the state government's share will be deposited in a separate pension fund, which will be used to meet pensionary obligations in the future. Along with this, it will be invested in Government of India and state government securities, according to the statement.