CESL releases tender for leasing of 3,500 electric cars

Convergence Energy Services (CESL), a wholly managed division of Energy Efficiency Services (EESL), has opened price bids from OEMs/ agencies/ NBFCs for leasing of 3,500 electric cars (passenger vehicles) to various departments and autonomous bodies across 18 states and Union Territories for 3-5 years.

The tender is expected to make the aggregated demand for EVs available for EV leasing companies. The financiers will have to purchase the vehicle and lease it to CESL or the government pattern for a set tenure. CESL plans on charging a service fee to make the aggregated demands for cars available.

The onus of installing a charging station will be upon the state authority/ department in addition to providing a dedicated location, space, and all necessary approvals.

These states include Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Haryana, Assam, Odisha, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Goa, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, J&K and Jharkhand.