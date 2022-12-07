 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Centre's air quality panel lifts curbs imposed in Delhi-NCR under GRAP stage 3

PTI
Dec 07, 2022 / 07:44 PM IST

The Sub-Committee for invoking actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) held a review meeting in view of a significant improvement in the air quality in Delhi-NCR.

The Centre's air quality panel on Wednesday ordered the lifting of curbs under stage 3 of the anti-pollution action plan in Delhi-NCR, including a ban on non-essential construction work.

Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 304 on Wednesday.

According to the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, the air quality index is not likely to slip into the 'severe' category in the next few days.

Amid favourable meteorological conditions, the air pollution in Delhi is likely to ameliorate and stay in the 'poor' to 'very poor' range in the coming days, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said in an order.

The GRAP Sub-Committee accordingly decided to revoke stage 3 of the GRAP across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect, it said.