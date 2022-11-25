 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CBI files first charge sheet in Delhi excise scam case; Manish Sisodia not named, AAP says 'Satyamev Jayate'

Nov 25, 2022 / 11:05 PM IST

Arrested businessmen Vijay Nair and Abhishek Boinpally were among the seven accused named in the charge sheet.

The CBI on Friday filed its first charge sheet in the Delhi excise policy scam case against seven accused while Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was named in the agency's FIR, does not figure in the document.

Officials said investigators have kept the probe open into the alleged role of Sisodia, a senior AAP leader, and others named in the First Information Report(FIR). Arrested businessmen Vijay Nair and Abhishek Boinpally were among the seven accused named in the charge sheet.

"Further investigation is continuing to investigate the role of accused named in the FIR and other persons on various allegations including conspiracies with other licensees, money trails, cartelization and larger conspiracies in the formulation and implementation of the Excise Policy," the CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The charge sheet was filed before a special Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) judge M K Nagpal who will take up the matter for consideration on November 30.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said attempts were made to frame Sisodia in the "fake" excise policy scam case even as the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) hailed the development as 'Satyamev Jayate' (Truth alone triumphs).

Sisodia demanded that Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar be sacked, alleging that he has been a victim of their "witch hunt".