Can't place additional restrictions on right to free speech of persons holding political offices: SC

PTI
Jan 03, 2023 / 09:36 PM IST

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice SA Nazeer was unanimous on the larger question with regard to putting additional curbs on freedom of speech and expression of high political functionaries.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled additional restrictions cannot be imposed on the fundamental right of freedom of speech and expression of high public functionaries as exhaustive grounds already exist under the Constitution to curb that right.

The contentious constitutional issue had cropped up following the purported statement of then-Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan with regard to the alleged gang-rape of a mother-daughter duo on a highway near Bulandshahr in July 2016. Khan had termed the ghastly offence a "political conspiracy".

On the key issue of whether the government can be held responsible and liable for the statements of an individual minister, the Constitution bench, by a 4:1 majority, ruled that the government cannot be held "vicariously" liable for the disparaging statements made by individual ministers.

Justice V Ramasubramanian, who wrote the judgment for himself and Justices Nazeer, BR Gavai, and AS Bopanna, said the concept of collective responsibility is essentially a political concept and it is not possible to extend this concept to any and every statement orally made by a minister outside the House of the People/Legislative Assembly.

Justice B V Nagarathna, who wrote a separate judgment while concurring on the larger issue of additional restrictions on high public functionaries, however, differed on various legal questions including the one related to whether the government can be held vicariously liable for the disparaging utterances of its ministers.