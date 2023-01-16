 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget Session of Parliament from January 31 to April 6

Jan 16, 2023 / 08:28 PM IST

It will be the 259th session of Rajya Sabha and 11th session of the 17th Lok Sabha.

Parliament building (Representative Image)

The Budget Session of Parliament will commence on January 31 and end on April 6, according to an official statement.

"The Eleventh Session of Seventeenth Lok Sabha will commence on Tuesday, the 31st January, 2023. Subject to exigencies of Government Business, the Session is likely to conclude on Thursday, the 6th April, 2023," a Lok Sabha secretariat notification said.

A similar statement from the Rajya Sabha secretariat said the President has summoned the Rajya Sabha to meet on Tuesday, the 31st January 2023 at New Delhi and is scheduled to conclude on Thursday, the 6th April 2023.

Parliament's Budget Session will begin from 11 am on January 31 with President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2023-24 at 11 am on Wednesday, the 1st February, 2023.