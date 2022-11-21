 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Air Suvidha form, a pain for passengers flying into India, removed

Moneycontrol News
Nov 21, 2022 / 09:28 PM IST

According to a statement by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the decision to discontinue the self-declaration form will begin from November 22.

Representative image (Source: Reuters)

The central government, on November 21, cancelled Air Suvidha forms for international passengers.

Air Suvidha is a contactless solution by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Health Family Welfare, which is facilitated by Delhi Airport for all international passengers coming to India. It is a self-declaration form for International arriving passengers.

Following the announcement, people flying into India from abroad will no longer need to fill out the Air Suvidha form from November 21-22 midnight and will also not be required to take an RT-PCR COVID-19 test.

Passengers, including children of five years and above, had to get RTPCR tests before boarding a flight back to India since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

RTPCR tests on foreign shores are typically costlier than in India. For example, in Maldives, an RTPCR test costs around Rs 7,000 apiece.