Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan issued notice for unpaid land tax: Maharashtra authorities

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan received a notice from the Maharashtra government authority over non-payment of non-agricultural (NA) tax for her land parcel in Sinnar district near Nashik city. Authorities, however, confirmed to Moneycontrol that they have been informed that Bachchan will make the payment in the next two days.

According to the notice dated January 9, 2023, Bachchan is yet to pay Rs 21,960 for her land parcel in Sinnar district. The outstanding is in the form of NA tax, and the notice states that the actor needs to pay the amount within 10 days. The outstanding amount is for one year period.

According to local authorities, along with Bachchan, notices were issued to more than 1,200 defaulters, collections against which will be done by the end of the ongoing 2022-23 fiscal that will end on March 31.

Copy of the notice.

According to media reports, the actor owns the land of over 1 hectare in Nashik's Adwadi, near Thangaon of Sinnar.

Eknath B, Tahsildar of Sinnar district confirmed to Moneycontrol that, "We did issue notice to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on January 09 for outstanding against unpaid NA tax of over Rs 21,000. We had given her 10 days for the payment, and we were informed today that the outstanding amount will be paid by Bachchan in the next two days. The notice was issued as a routine exercise and along with her we had issued notices to several other individuals and firms."

Meanwhile, Bachchan could not be contacted for a comment.

Moneycontrol News

