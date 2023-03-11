 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Australia won't tolerate attacks on religious buildings: PM Albanese

PTI
Mar 11, 2023 / 07:52 PM IST

His comments came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his concerns to Albanese over recent attacks on temples in Australia.

President Droupadi Murmu in a meeting with PM of Australia Anthony Albanese, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, on March 10, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Australia is a tolerant multicultural nation and anyone responsible for attacks on religious places will face the "full force of the law", Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Saturday.

His comments came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his concerns to Albanese over recent attacks on temples in Australia.

Albanese said Australia is a country that respects people's faith and it will not tolerate any attacks on religious buildings, be they Hindu temples, mosques, synagogues, or churches.

Before he wrapped up his three-day visit to India, Albanese told a group of Australian journalists that the country's security agencies will make sure that anyone responsible for such activities faces the "full force of the law".