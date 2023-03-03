 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
At some point, India, now a great power, has to choose a side in Ukrainian war: Senator Mark Warner

PTI
Mar 03, 2023 / 07:49 AM IST

Commending India for standing up to the Chinese aggression and its challenge, Senator Warner, the Chairman of the powerful Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, told PTI in an interview that the steps being taken by India vis-a-vis the Ukraine conflict so far are not enough and New Delhi can do more.

Describing India as a "great power" and a country that prides itself in moral values, powerful American Senator Mark Warner, a long-time advocate of a strong India-US relationship, on Thursday said New Delhi has to choose a side in the Ukrainian war at some point.

"I commend Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi for making that comment in front of (Russian President) Mr. (Vladimir) Putin in Uzbekistan. But one statement in a war that's now over a year old, I think there's more that can be done," Warner said, referring to the PM' this is "not an era of war" assertion.

India has maintained that it stands on the side of peace on the Ukrainian and has expressed willingness to contribute to any peace initiative between Russia dn Ukraine.