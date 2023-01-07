 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
At least 38 JNU, IIT-Delhi professors duped of crores by colleague in real estate fraud

PTI
Jan 07, 2023 / 06:47 PM IST

After waiting for over seven years, when these academics did not get anything except hollow promises, their patience ran out and they lodged a formal complaint with the Delhi Police.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi

Several professors of JNU and other institutions have accused a former JNU employee of duping them of crores of rupees promising them homes on a DDA plot under a housing development scheme which was never there.

Prima facie, police have found incriminating evidence against the accused in the matter and have lodged an FIR.

In 2015, just before he was due retirement, Dr DP Gaikwad, a technical staff in the Department of Environmental Science of JNU, floated a society and named it Noble Socio-Scientific Welfare Organization (NSSWO).

He sold its membership to his peers claiming that the society owned land in the L-Zone in Dwarka Najafgarh Area under the Land Pooling Policy.

He collected from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 16 lakh each from the academic and non-academic staff of JNU, IIT-Delhi, and other nearby institutions for three years in various installments, assuring them that the project was on.