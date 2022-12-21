 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Airport project will hit rural economy, farmers tell Tamil Nadu govt

PTI
Dec 21, 2022 / 12:23 PM IST

The flow of water of a natural water channel, that carries surplus flood waters to Kosasthalai river, would be prevented leading to inundation of 30 surrounding villages and 'incalculable farm and economic losses' considering flooding.

Acquisition of land in their villages, for setting up a greenfield airport at Parandur, would lead to 'destruction' of agriculture and eliminate the region's 'self-reliant' economy, farmers opposing the project in their backyard said in a representation to the Tamil Nadu government.

The project area covers 'bird migration routes' and it is closer to INS Rajali Naval Air Station and hence not suitable for airport, they said.

The project would lead to complete displacement of people in five villages, including the ancient Ekanapuram village.

"We will be left with grief and pain," as there will be no suitable livelihood opportunities elsewhere, they said.

Listing out several such factors against setting up the airport in their neighbourhood, farmers of Ekanapuram village in Kancheepuram district said farming activities, which is the lifeline of their area, would be completely eliminated.