Air India urinating incident: Aviation Minister Scindia assures speedy action

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday said that speedy action will be taken in the case where a man allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger on a New York-Mumbai flight last November.

Delhi Police earlier in the day arrested the accused, Shankar Mishra. The alleged incident took place on an AI flight from New York to Mumbai on November 26 last year.

"Further action will be taken speedily after the completion of the ongoing proceedings," Scindia told reporters here without elaborating.