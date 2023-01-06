 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Air India 'urinating' incident accused apologised to victim, urged her to not lodge complaint: FIR

PTI
Jan 06, 2023 / 12:15 PM IST

Delhi Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against the accused based on the victim's complaint to Air India.

The incident happened in the business class of an Air India flight from New York to Delhi. (Representational)

The man who allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger on an Air India flight in November had apologised to the victim and begged her to not lodge a complaint, saying he did not wish his wife and child to be affected by the incident.

The victim alleged that despite her unwillingness, she was forced to confront the accused and negotiate with him, further disorientating her, according to the FIR.

Shortly after lunch was served and the lights were switched off on board AI 102 of November 26, the inebriated male passenger seated in Business Class seat 8A walked to the elderly woman's seat, unzipped his pants and urinated on her, the FIR stated.

He kept standing there until the person sitting next to the woman told him to go back, at which point he staggered back to his seat.

"I immediately got up to notify the stewardess of what had happened. My clothes, shoes and bag were soaked in urine. The bag contained my passport, travel documents and currency. The flight staff refused to touch them, sprayed my bag and shoes with disinfectant, and took me to the bathroom and gave me a set of airline pyjamas and socks.