AI Dubai-Delhi flight incident: DGCA issues show cause notices to airline CEO, head of flight safety

PTI
Apr 30, 2023 / 01:29 PM IST

A show cause notice has also been issued to the airline's Head of Safety, Security and Quality Functions Henry Donohoe.

Aviation regulator DGCA has issued a show cause notice to Air India CEO Campbell Wilson for the airline's lapses in reporting about the incident of a pilot allowing a female friend inside the cockpit during a Dubai-Delhi flight on February 27, according to a senior official.

A cabin crew member of the flight had filed a complaint with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) about the pilot allowing a female friend into the cockpit. The incident happened on February 27.

The show cause notices were issued to the Air India CEO and head of flight safety on April 21 for not doing timely reporting of the incident to DGCA, which is in violation of the regulator's safety instructions, the senior official at the DGCA told PTI on Sunday.