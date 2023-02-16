Aero India 2023 Live: TAPAS captured the whole air display live from an altitude of 12,000 feet and relayed it live

February 16, 2023 / 02:50 PM IST

TAPAS captured the whole air display live from an altitude of 12,000 feet and relayed it live

Multitude of displays have been put up by various aircraft at the Aero India 2023, but an eye in the sky above all these metal birds has impressed one and all.

Unmanned aerial vehicle TAPAS (Tactical Aerial Platform for Advanced Surveillance) captured the whole air display live from an altitude of 12,000 feet and relayed it live, leaving the spectators wondering who was taking these aerial shots of flying ‘Suryakirans’and fighter jets.