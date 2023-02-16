Aero India 2023 Live: TAPAS captured the whole air display live from an altitude of 12,000 feet and relayed it live

Aero India 2023 Live: Unmanned aerial vehicle TAPAS (Tactical Aerial Platform for Advanced Surveillance) captured the whole air display live from an altitude of 12,000 feet and relayed it live, leaving the spectators wondering who was taking these aerial shots of flying ‘Suryakirans’ and fighter jets.
Multitude of displays have been put up by various aircraft at the Aero India 2023, but an eye in the sky above all these metal birds has impressed one and all.
HAL's New Light Utility Hellicopter gathers attention, to repace Cheetah and Chetak helicopters
-HAL’s newest Light Utility helicopter garnered attention in Aero India 2023. Postcommissioning, it will replace the Cheetah andChetakhelicopters that are currently part of the Indian fleet.
Bharat Forge and Paramount Group signed an MoU at Aero India today
Bharat Forge and Paramount Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the development and production of Composite Rotor Blades, Mission Systems and Stores Management systems for Medium Lift Helicopters at Aero India today.
CDS Gen Anil Chauhan visited the BrahMos Aerospace stall at Aero India on wednesday
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan on Wednesday visited the BrahMos Aerospace stall at Aero India and was briefed on the development of new versions of the supersonic cruise missile and its export potential.
Bharat Dynamics stock spikes on signing 10 MOUs at Aero India
-Bharat Dynamics Ltd's shares surged on February 16 after the company announced that it has signed ten agreements with foreign and Indian companies.
-At 10:38 am, shares of defence equipment maker were trading at Rs 866.65 apiece on the BSE, up 8.4 percent. The stock has given 87 percent returns in the past one year and has skyrocketed over 200 percent in the past three years.
IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari visited various aerospace sector stalls on display
Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari visited various aerospace sector stalls on display in Aero India. He discussed the ways the firms can work towards achieving the aim of Aatmanirbharta in the defence sector.