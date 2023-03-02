 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Adani Skill Development Centre awarded contract sans tender, no training imparted in last two years: Gujarat govt to Assembly

PTI
Mar 02, 2023 / 04:04 PM IST

On whether a tender process was followed, State Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Bhanuben Babariya replied in the negative, adding further not a single SC youth was imparted training in 2021 and 2022 by the entity.

As per the contract, the state government would pay Rs 13.98 crore to Adani Skill Development to train youths (Representative Image source: https://www.adanisaksham.com)

The Bharatiya Janata Party government in Gujarat on Thursday told the state Assembly there was no tendering process to award a contract for the 'Adani Skill Development, Ahmedabad' facility meant to impart training to Scheduled Caste youths.

Responding to query from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Hemant Ahir during Question Hour, state Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Bhanuben Babariya said the Director of Scheduled Caste Welfare had signed a contract with the entity to train SC youths in March 2019 and issued a work order in August 2019.

As per the contract, the state government would pay Rs 13.98 crore to Adani Skill Development to train these youths, of which Rs 7.87 lakh had been paid in the last two years, as per the minister's written reply.

In reply to a sub-question on whether a tender process was followed, Babariya replied in the negative, adding further not a single SC youth was imparted training in 2021 and 2022 by the entity.