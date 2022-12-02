 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

63.3% voting in first phase of Gujarat elections, drop from 66.7% in 2017

Moneycontrol News
Dec 02, 2022 / 08:09 PM IST

Polling for the first phase in 19 districts of Saurashtra, Kutch and south Gujarat was held on Thursday. The fate of 788 candidates was sealed in Electronic Voting Machines.

A second round of voting will take place on December 5 before votes are counted December 8. (Image: AP)

An average voter turnout of 63.31 per cent was recorded in the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections in 89 seats, the Election Commission said on Friday while announcing final figures.

The turnout was lower than the 66.75 per cent recorded in the first phase in the same 89 constituencies in the 2017 state elections.

Polling for the first phase in 19 districts of Saurashtra, Kutch and south Gujarat was held on Thursday. The fate of 788 candidates was sealed in Electronic Voting Machines.

Dediapada in Narmada district recorded the highest 82.71 per cent voting, followed by Kaprada in Valsad district which had a turnout of 79.57 per cent.

Gandhidham seat in Kutch district recorded the lowest turnout of 47.86 per cent.

Fourteen constituencies recorded more than 70 per cent voting.