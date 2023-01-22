 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

46 years on, there is mountain of studies but Joshimath is still sinking

Mongabay .
Jan 22, 2023 / 12:30 PM IST

While cracks have been appearing in houses in Joshimath for the last 14 months, the situation aggravated with rapid land subsidence in early January. As of January 18, 849 houses were damaged and 838 people shifted to safer places.

Image Credits: Mongabay

-The central government formed a panel for ‘rapid study’ to take stock of the situation. Poor drainage and sewage system have been attributed as the reason for land sinking and causing cracks in houses, according to media reports.

-The report of the Mishra Committee, published 46 years ago, made similar recommendations as the recent rapid study. However, experts and activists have said that recommendations of the Mishra Committee report were ignored and as a result Joshimath is standing on the verge of crisis.

By Shailesh Shrivastava

As soon as reports of cracks developing in houses started pouring in from Uttarakhand’s Joshimath town, in early January, the state and central governments swung into action and quickly set up a panel for a ‘rapid study’ of the land subsidence and its impact. The panel was ordered to file its report within three days and hand it over to the National Mission for Clean Ganga. According to media reports, the panel, in its report, attributed the land subsidence and cracks in houses to improper drainage and sewage system. The same recommendations were made in a report on Joshimath about 46 years ago, on which no action was taken.

Situated at an altitude of 1,875 meters above sea level in Chamoli district, Joshimath is geologically fragile as it is built on a slope with deposits from an old landslide and falls in high risk seismic Zone 5, which is highly vulnerable to earthquakes. In such a situation, climate events and disasters are not a new thing for the town. After every incident, governments form committees, reports are filed with recommendations, but as the track record shows, they are hardly implemented.

Mountains of Reports and Suggestions