 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

4 workers dead, several injured as 3-storey rice mill collapses in Karnal

Moneycontrol News
Apr 18, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST

While about 200 people were sleeping, four migrant labourers lost their lives when the roof of the building's top story fell.

Rice mill building collapses in Karnal, four labourers killed (Source: ANI))

Four labourers were killed while 20 others sustained injuries after a three-story rice mill building collapsed in Haryana's Karnal district in the wee hours of April 18, police said.

Rescue operations at the site were underway.

The tragedy struck around 3 am at the Shiv Shakti rice mill in Taraori town of the district. While about 200 people were sleeping, four migrant labourers lost their lives when the roof of the building's top story fell.

All of the deceased have been recognised as migrant workers, and the bodies have been removed, according to Karnal Superintendent of Police Shashank Kumar Sawan. The injured were given rapid medical attention at neighbouring hospitals.