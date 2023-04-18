4 workers dead, several injured as 3-storey rice mill collapses in Karnal

Four labourers were killed while 20 others sustained injuries after a three-story rice mill building collapsed in Haryana's Karnal district in the wee hours of April 18, police said.

Rescue operations at the site were underway.

The tragedy struck around 3 am at the Shiv Shakti rice mill in Taraori town of the district. While about 200 people were sleeping, four migrant labourers lost their lives when the roof of the building's top story fell.

All of the deceased have been recognised as migrant workers, and the bodies have been removed, according to Karnal Superintendent of Police Shashank Kumar Sawan. The injured were given rapid medical attention at neighbouring hospitals.

Rescue efforts are still being carried out with the help of fire brigades, police, and ambulances because it is still possible that several workers are still buried beneath the rubble. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed along with police teams as hundreds of labourers have gathered at the scene of the disaster. Further details about the accident is still awaited.

Moneycontrol News