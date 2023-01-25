 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

30 CBI officers get police medals on Republic Day eve

PTI
Jan 25, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST

Six officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPMDS) while 24 were awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PMMS), a government statement said.

CBI (Representative image)

Thirty CBI officers, including those who supervised cases related to Child Sexual Abuse Material, the death of Mahant Narendra Giri and against Lalu Prasad, were awarded police medals on the eve of Republic Day on Wednesday.

Six officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPMDS) while 24 were awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PMMS), a government statement said.

Joint Director Viplav Kumar Choudhary, a 1997-batch IPS officer, who is overseeing recent cases related to online peddling of Child Sexual Abuse Material and the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri in Prayagraj, among other special crime cases, was awarded the coveted PPMDS, it said.

His batchmate and another joint director in the central probe agency Sharad Agarwal, who supervised cases including the murder of a Class 2 student of a private school in Gurugram, alleged murder of a Jharkhand judge Uttam Anand and cases related to alleged corruption by RJD supremo Lalu Prasad was also awarded the PPMDS, the statement said.