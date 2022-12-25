 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsImmigration

UK student visa: Controversial Rwanda plan win raises fear of drastic changes

Danish Khan
Dec 25, 2022 / 07:55 AM IST

UK home secretary Suella Braverman has spoken about the number of dependants that international students get with them, raising fears of changes being introduced to the student visa regime.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London, on Wednesday.

The UK government’s controversial plan to remove asylum seekers to Rwanda has won the approval of the London High Court. On Monday (19 December), Lord Justice Lewis and Justice Swift ruled that the scheme did not breach UN Refugee Convention or human rights laws. This means that the UK government can relocate some asylum seekers to Rwanda while their cases are processed. The government’s rationale has been that this would discourage people-smuggling in the long run.

Rishi Sunak, Suella Braverman and other leaders have welcomed the verdict. The victory in the high court, however, does not mean that a flight to Rwanda will be leaving anytime soon. That is because the court also ruled that the cases of eight asylum seekers to be deported to Rwanda had not been “properly considered” and would need to be reconsidered. So the government has won on the principle of law, but would still face obstructions based on the particulars of individual cases.

The Rwanda policy has been criticised as a symbol of colonialism firmly rooted in the imperatives of global capitalism. A first-world country trying to outsource the problem of migration to a third-world nation. The £120 million deal with Rwanda was described as “ungodly” by the Archbishop of Canterbury, and various charities spoke of the unspeakable sufferings it would cause to people seeking refuge from wars, political violence, environmental disasters, and human rights abuses.

For an island country like the UK, migration is a hot political potato, where different constituents and stakeholders have their own take on the issue. This leads to a constant hankering with policies as ministers juggle to keep everyone happy. This came out starkly when the government was forced to re-introduce the graduate visa allowing international students to live in the UK for two years after successfully completing their studies.

The post-study work visa was earlier offered to international students by the UK to facilitate work experience. In 2011, it was stopped amidst the clamour to restrict migration. This led to a fall in the number of Indian students, and the universities in the UK had raised concerns with the government. In fact, successive ministers in charge of education/universities clashed with cabinet colleagues over the UK being left behind by other countries like the US, Canada and Australia in attracting Indian and Chinese students who constitute a large chunk of international students.

After years of campaigning, and realising the damaging impact on the education sector, the government announced in September 2019 that it would restart the two year post-study visa from July 2020. Sanam Arora, founder and chairperson, National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU), who made several representations to the government on the issue said that it was only logical that the post-study visa regime was restarted.