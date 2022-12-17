 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Is digital nomadism becoming mainstream?

Nisha Ramchandani
Dec 17, 2022 / 08:56 AM IST

While the routine-loving world is talking about returning to office, an ingenious segment is breaking away. Meet the digital nomads of the world.

From 2022, a new trend is visible: more traditional job holders are choosing to become digital nomads as companies make it easier for employees to work from anywhere. (Representational image: Austin Distel via Unsplash)

In 2014, Mayur Sontakke secured a job as a financial analyst, working remotely. Although he could, he did not travel around a lot initially. A year later, he visited Trichy in Tamil Nadu and from there went to Varkala, on the southern Kerala coast. That trip was a revelation for Mayur as he came to fully appreciate the perks of a remote job. He stayed on in Varkala and he calls it the turning point in his career as a remote employee. After Varkala, Mayur travelled to a village in Himachal Pradesh. At the end of 2015, he came across the term ‘digital nomadism’. In June 2016, he moved to Thailand where he spent eight months travelling and working in his remote role with a startup based in the United States.

While the routine-loving world is talking about returning to office, an ingenious segment is breaking away.

These are people who use technology to work remotely and travel the world. They are entrepreneurs, freelancers, remote workers and digital professionals who have chosen to live a life of freedom and flexibility. They are aptly called, ‘digital nomads’.

The growing digital forage

During his many travels, Mayur met people who were curious about India and that is what led him to start Nomadgao, a co-living and coworking space for digital nomads in Goa, in 2019. It is home to many people (both from India and overseas, who are working remotely). Since then, Mayur has been on a dual quest to make India popular among digital nomads across the world and remote work popular in India.

“Digital nomadism has definitely evolved since I started out and multiple factors have contributed to that—demographics (the growing number of younger people globally, many choosing to stay single/marry late), the rise of the gig economy, growing entrepreneurship and the pandemic as well. However, this will take time to take shape in India,” says the Nomadgao founder.