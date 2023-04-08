 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsImmigration

Immigration news: Pay more for US tourist & student visa from May 30

Apr 08, 2023 / 04:13 PM IST

Plus, Australia to issue 4-year visas to 1,800 Indian chefs and yoga teachers; Immigration New Zealand (INZ) is allowing holders of 2021 Interim Visas to request a new interim visa; and UAE launches new Golden Visa platform.

The UAE has launched a new Golden Visa platform.

US tourist/student visa fee hiked: Effective May 30, 2023, the visa fee for the US tourist/business (B1/B2) as well as student and exchange visitor visas will be hiked. According to a US Department of State communique regarding increases to certain non-immigrant visa application (NIV) processing fees, the fee for visitor visas for business or tourism (B1/B2), and other non-petition based NIVs such as student and exchange visitor visas, will increase from $160 to $185. The fee for certain petition-based non-immigrant visas for temporary workers (H, L, O, P, Q, and R categories) will increase from $190 to $205. The fee for treaty traders, treaty investors, and treaty applicants in a specialty occupation (E category) will increase from $205 to $315.

Other consular fees are not affected by this rule, including the waiver of the two-year residency required fee for certain exchange visitors.

All fee payments for visa interviews made on or after October 1 of the previous year are valid for 365 days from the date of issue of the fee payment invoice. Fees paid by applicants before October 1, 2022, will continue to be valid until September 30 of this year. As a result, applicants must pre-schedule an interview or submit an interview waiver application before September 30, 2023.

The fees for most non-petition based NIVs were last updated in 2012, and certain other NIV fees were last updated in 2014.