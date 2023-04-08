Immigration news: Pay more for US tourist & student visa from May 30

US tourist/student visa fee hiked: Effective May 30, 2023, the visa fee for the US tourist/business (B1/B2) as well as student and exchange visitor visas will be hiked. According to a US Department of State communique regarding increases to certain non-immigrant visa application (NIV) processing fees, the fee for visitor visas for business or tourism (B1/B2), and other non-petition based NIVs such as student and exchange visitor visas, will increase from $160 to $185. The fee for certain petition-based non-immigrant visas for temporary workers (H, L, O, P, Q, and R categories) will increase from $190 to $205. The fee for treaty traders, treaty investors, and treaty applicants in a specialty occupation (E category) will increase from $205 to $315.

Other consular fees are not affected by this rule, including the waiver of the two-year residency required fee for certain exchange visitors.

All fee payments for visa interviews made on or after October 1 of the previous year are valid for 365 days from the date of issue of the fee payment invoice. Fees paid by applicants before October 1, 2022, will continue to be valid until September 30 of this year. As a result, applicants must pre-schedule an interview or submit an interview waiver application before September 30, 2023.

The fees for most non-petition based NIVs were last updated in 2012, and certain other NIV fees were last updated in 2014.

The US visa categories affected by the hike are: · B1: Business; Domestic employee or nanny - must be accompanying a foreign national employer Related stories Immigration Central: Denmark eases study, work, residence rules from April 1

Immigration News: US to allow tourist/business visa holders to apply for jobs

Paris 2024 Olympic Games looking for 45,000 volunteers. Online application open until May 3 · B2: Tourism, vacation, pleasure visitor · H: Work visas · L: Intra-company transferee · O: Foreign national with extraordinary ability in Sciences, Arts, Education, Business or Athletics · P: Performing athlete, artist, entertainer · Q: International cultural exchange visitor · R: Religious worker · E: Treaty trader/treaty investor Four-year visas for 1,800 Indian chefs and yoga teachers: A total of 1,800 Indian chefs and yoga instructors will receive four-year visas under the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) which became effective on March 30. “Temporary entry and temporary stay shall be granted for up to a combined total of 1,800 per year of qualified, professional Indian traditional chefs and yoga instructors entering as Contractual Service Suppliers of India. Temporary entry is for periods of stay up to 4 years, with the possibility of further stay,” the treaty document stated. It may be recalled that the ECTA was signed in December last year. The pact with Australia is expected to boost India's total bilateral trade with the country from the current $31 billion to more than $45-50 billion in five years. Under the treaty: · Australia will enable arrangements for nearly 1,000 eligible Indian nationals between 18 and 30 to apply for a Work and Holiday visa (also known as Backpacker visa) to visit the country for one year and engage in short-term work or study-related activities. Australia has the same program with 47 other countries as this scheme helps the country to fill in its labour gaps. · New treaty clauses will make it possible for 100,000 Indian students to get post-study work visas for up to four years on a reciprocal basis. · Both the countries are expected to recognize professional qualifications as well as other occupations mutually. A Mutual Recognition Agreement in different fields such as nursing and architecture, between professionals from India and Australia will continue and enable these workers to move between these two countries. UAE launches Golden Visa platform to facilitate application process: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has launched a new Golden Visa platform called “One Touch”, which aims to make the application process easier. The UAE Golden Visa is not tied to a particular employer nor requires it to be renewed every two or three years. Successful applicants can acquire residency in this territory for 5-10 years. The UAE had recently decreased the minimum monthly salary requirement from Dh50,000 to Dh30,000, thus enabling a lot of skilled professionals to get long-term residency. In 2022, more than 10,000 foreigners were granted Golden Visa which marked a 35 percent jump from the previous year. New Interim Visa for 2021 New Zealand Resident Visa applicants: Immigration New Zealand (INZ) is allowing holders of 2021 Interim Visas which are set to expire in the next few months to request a new interim visa. This will allow 2021 Resident Visa applicants to stay in New Zealand while their application is processed. The interim visa request must be made before the expiry of their current visa. This interim visa will allow them to stay in New Zealand while their resident visa application is being processed. The interim visa will be valid for 12 months and there is no fee. People who are granted an interim visa and wish to travel need to request to have travel conditions added to their interim visa to allow overseas travel. There is no fee to make a request. Japan wants to attract 400,000 foreign students by 2033: The Japanese government has set a target of having 400,000 foreign students studying in the country by 2033, hoping to encourage them to work in the country after they graduate. According to the target, the government will consider support measures, like internship schemes, to encourage international students to remain in Japan after their studies.