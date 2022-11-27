 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Immigration news: Australia to priortise skilled visa applications, latest paper filing tips from USCIS

Preeti Verma Lal
Nov 27, 2022 / 05:36 PM IST

Plus, Nova Scotia (Canada) released a new francophone immigration action plan this month and Indians cannot apply for Ecuador’s new Digital Nomad Visa.

Representational image (Photo: Porapak Apichodilok via Pexels)

The United States: On November 16, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) published recommendations for paper filing to avoid scanning delays of immigration and citizenship application, petition, or request. According to the USCIS, to avoid delays and improve scanning efficiency, the applicants should NOT:

· Hole punch, staple, paper clip, binder clip, or otherwise attach documents to one another.

· Include photos or documents smaller than 4x6 inches for evidentiary purposes. Provide photocopies of these items instead; the only exception being passport photo with the filing.

· Include anything that contains electronic chips and batteries (such as musical greeting cards) or any non-paper materials such as cassette tapes, CD-ROMs, DVDs, toys, action figures, or thumb drives. Photographs or photocopies of these items will be accepted.

· Submit forms or evidence documents bound with a binding or spiral wire/plastic.

· Submit evidence using photo albums, scrapbooks, binders, or greeting cards.