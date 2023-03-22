 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol
Immigration Central | Will the US issue work permits to those waiting for Green Card? Albania ends Golden Visa, Slovenia to amend Aliens Act

Preeti Verma Lal
Mar 22, 2023 / 05:24 PM IST

The UK is toying with the idea of cutting short the post-study duration after graduation to six months; in the next three years, Canada will welcome more than 1.45 million new immigrants.

The employment authorisation documents (EADs), the work permit will grant individuals increased job opportunities and security, and the ability to start a business. (Photo via Unsplash)

The US proposal: Work permits to those waiting for Green Card: A Green Card is a document issued to immigrants to the US as evidence that the bearer has been granted the privilege of residing permanently. The wait for it can be agonising but if the recommendations of the presidential advisory committee is signed by the Biden administration, applicants waiting for their Green Card might be eligible for work permits. Called employment authorisation documents (EADs), the work permit will grant individuals increased job opportunities, improved job security, the ability to start a business as well as the employers will have the advantage of using the expertise of the skilled workers while they wait for the approval of the immigrant visa.

The UK proposes changes to Graduate Visa: The United Kingdom is toying with the idea of cutting short the post-study duration after graduation to six months. If promulgated, under the revised Graduate Visa rule, international students will have to leave the country if they are unable to find a job within six months of completing their graduate studies.

Under the present rules of the UK Graduate Visa, international students can stay on in the UK for two years after their graduation during which they can apply for jobs.

At present, the UK is one of the top destinations for higher education, especially for Indian students.