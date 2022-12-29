 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Immigration Central | Serbia ends free entry, US nabs illegal Indian entrants, to give H-2B visas, NZ seeks nurses, UK horticulture workers

Preeti Verma Lal
Dec 29, 2022 / 03:29 PM IST

Serbia says no to visa-free entry, the US has nabbed Indians illegally entering from Mexico, but 2023 looks up for Indians as Finland, Canada, the UK and New Zealand offer new visas.

Indians, no free entry into Serbia

From January 1, 2023, Indians wont be able to enter Serbia without a visa. Serbia has withdrawn the existing arrangement of visa-free entry to those holding an Indian passport. Indians will have to initially apply for a visa at the Embassy of Serbia in New Delhi or in their country of residence.

However, holders of Indian passports having a valid Schengen, the US or the UK visa, or residence permit of these countries can enter visa-free to the Republic of Serbia up to 90 days during a six-month period, and within the validity of said visas or residence permits.

The new visa regime is aimed at reducing illegal migration and as a precautionary step from Serbia turning into a migration gate. India, along with Türkiye, Tunisia, Cuba and Burundi, represented 2.5 per cent of illegal border crossings, recorded throughout 2021, on the Western Balkan Route; the number soared to 20 per cent this year.

Nurses & midwives' express New Zealand residence

New Zealand has added nurses and midwives on to the immigration green list, which means they can get immediate residency in the country. While doctors were eligible for the straight-to-residency pathway, nurses and midwives were not. The move is to stem the shortage of health professionals in New Zealand with a rough estimate that the country is in immediate need of at least 4,000 nurses, specially mental-health nurses.