Immigration Central | Move to Canada with Express Entry and Provincial Nominee Program

Preeti Verma Lal
Nov 17, 2022 / 06:08 PM IST

This year, Canada will welcome more than 4,30,000 immigrants and, according to the Immigration Levels Plan 2023-2025, that number will gradually increase to 5,00,000 in 2025.

Montreal, Canada. (Photo: Michael Descharles via Unsplash)

What is Express Entry?

Launched in 2015, the Express Entry (EE) system is Canada’s point-based online immigration program administered by the government’s Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). Skilled professionals interested in Canada Permanent Residency (PR) Visa can register their profile in Express Entry Canada system to get the Invitation to Apply (ITA) for PR visa in Canada.

Completing an EE profile is the first step to immigrate to Canada permanently as a skilled worker. However, completing an EE profile does not guarantee that you will receive an ITA for permanent residence.

After applying, individuals receive a Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score. The CRS is scored on the basis of six selection factors: age, education, language proficiency (English/French), work experience, adaptability, and arranged employment. To become eligible to apply for Canadian PR visa through Express Entry Canada, you must obtain minimum 67 points out of 100.

About every two weeks, IRCC invites immigration candidates with the highest CRS scores to apply for permanent residence.