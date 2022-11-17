Immigration Central | Move to Canada with Express Entry and Provincial Nominee Program

This year, Canada will welcome more than 4,30,000 immigrants and, according to the country's Immigration Levels Plan 2023-2025, that number will gradually increase to 5,00,000 in 2025. Are Express Entry and Provincial Nominee Program the fastest route into Canada?

What is Express Entry?

Launched in 2015, the Express Entry (EE) system is Canada’s point-based online immigration program administered by the government’s Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). Skilled professionals interested in Canada Permanent Residency (PR) Visa can register their profile in Express Entry Canada system to get the Invitation to Apply (ITA) for PR visa in Canada.

Completing an EE profile is the first step to immigrate to Canada permanently as a skilled worker. However, completing an EE profile does not guarantee that you will receive an ITA for permanent residence.

After applying, individuals receive a Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score. The CRS is scored on the basis of six selection factors: age, education, language proficiency (English/French), work experience, adaptability, and arranged employment. To become eligible to apply for Canadian PR visa through Express Entry Canada, you must obtain minimum 67 points out of 100.

About every two weeks, IRCC invites immigration candidates with the highest CRS scores to apply for permanent residence.

Economic categories: The EE system manages the applications received for PR under these three categories: Federal Skilled Worker Program: This Express Entry-managed programme is for immigrants with the requisite education, work experience, proficiency in English and/or French and other skills.

Work experience : One year continuous within the last 10 years (combination of part-time, full-time or more than one job in your primary occupation)

: One year continuous within the last 10 years (combination of part-time, full-time or more than one job in your primary occupation)

Education : Secondary education required. You can get more selection criteria (FSW) points for your post-secondary education.

: Secondary education required. You can get more selection criteria (FSW) points for your post-secondary education.

Job offer: Not required. But you can get selection criteria (FSW) points for having a valid job offer. Federal Skilled Trades Program: The Express Entry-managed Federal Skilled Trades Class is for foreign workers with qualifications in a skilled trade.

Work experience : Two years within last five years (either combination of full-time or part-time work)

: Two years within last five years (either combination of full-time or part-time work)

Education : Not required

: Not required

Job offer: Required: A valid job offer of full-time employment of at 1 year or a certificate of qualification in that skilled trade issued by a Canadian provincial, territorial or federal authority. Canadian Experience Class: The Canadian Experience Class is managed by the Express Entry system and welcomes expressions of interest from foreign workers with Canadian work experience or recent graduates of Canadian educational institutions working in Canada.

Work experience : One year in Canada in the last three years (either combination of full-time or part-time work)

: One year in Canada in the last three years (either combination of full-time or part-time work)

Education : Not required

: Not required

Job offer: Not required Proof of Funds for Express Entry: If you are invited to apply under the Federal Skilled Worker Program or Federal Skilled Trades Program, you will need to show that you meet the settlement funds requirement unless you are currently authorized to work in Canada, and have a valid job offer from an employer in Canada. : The Express Entry-managed Federal Skilled Trades Class is for foreign workers with qualifications in a skilled trade.: The Canadian Experience Class is managed by the Express Entry system and welcomes expressions of interest from foreign workers with Canadian work experience or recent graduates of Canadian educational institutions working in Canada.: If you are invited to apply under the Federal Skilled Worker Program or Federal Skilled Trades Program, you will need to show that you meet the settlement funds requirement unless you are currently authorized to work in Canada, and have a valid job offer from an employer in Canada. For proof, you must get official letters from any banks or financial institutions where you are keeping money. Letter(s) must list all current bank and investment accounts outstanding debts such as credit card debts and loans. If you are applying under the Canadian Experience Class, you are exempt from the funds requirement clause. Provincial Nominee Program: Canada’s Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) also plays an important role in economic immigration. Launched in 1998, this program allows participating Canadian provinces and territories to nominate eligible immigration candidates who match local workforce needs for permanent residence. The only exceptions are the Northern Canada territory of Nunavut and Quebec. The province of Quebec has the authority to establish its own selection criteria for economic immigration. Each PNP has at least one immigration stream that is aligned with the federal EE immigration selection system. In all, there are 80 provincial immigration streams available across Canada. Provincial nominations issued under these EE-aligned streams are called ‘enhanced nominations’. If you apply under the PNP, you will get additional CRS scores and the PR application is usually processed within 6 months. You can also obtain PR through PNP under a "base" stream. You apply to a PNP stream directly and once you obtain a provincial nomination, the federal government will process your PR application. Remember, you can submit an EE profile and also apply directly to a PNP stream simultaneously. A few popular PNPs are:

Alberta Advantage Immigration Program, formerly known as the Alberta Immigrant Nominee Program (AINP)



British Columbia Provincial Nominee Program (BC PNP)



New Brunswick Provincial Nominee Program (NBPNP)



Newfoundland and Labrador Provincial Nominee Program (NLPNP)



Nova Scotia Nominee Program (NSNP)



Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP)



Prince Edward Island Provincial Nominee Program (PEI PNP)



Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program (SINP)



Northwest Territories Nominee Program (NTNP)



Yukon Nominee Program (YNP) Canada’s Immigration Level Plans: Each year, the federal department of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) releases a new Immigration Levels Plan which it uses to guide its operations. Under the recently announced 2023-2025 plan, the target for 2023 is 4,65,000, additional 4,85,000 immigrants in 2024 and in 2025 another 5,00,000. These planned immigrant admissions have been categorised under four heads: Economic, Family, Refugee and Humanitarian. Nearly 50 per cent of the planned admissions will be filled through the economic category that includes Federal Skilled Worker Program, Federal Skilled Trades Program and Canadian Experience Class (see above). The other programmes included in Canada's Multi-Year Immigration Levels Plan are: Caregivers Program: Canada allows eligible foreigners caring for children and people with high medical needs the opportunity to apply for Canadian PR. Federal Business (Start-Up Visa Program and Self-Employed Person): Federal business class programs allow foreigners who meet eligibility requirements the chance to run new or pre-existing businesses in Canada. Quebec Skilled Worker Program and Quebec Business: The province of Quebec runs its own immigration system outside the federal system. Family Class Programs: If you are a Canadian citizen or permanent resident, you can sponsor your spouse, common-law, or conjugal partner to obtain Canadian permanent resident status. Parents and Grandparents Program: The Super Visa allows parents and grandparents of Canadian citizens and permanent residents to come to Canada as visitors for up to five consecutive years (effective July 4, 2022) on their initial visit without having to renew their status. Parents and grandparents can stay in Canada for an extended period of time. Super Visas can remain valid for up to 10 years.

Preeti Verma Lal is a Goa-based freelance writer/photographer.

READ MORE