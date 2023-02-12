 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsImmigration

Immigration Central | Indians prefer the US, get highest Irish work permits as Canada adds new jobs, Japan tops Henley Passport Index

Preeti Verma Lal
Feb 12, 2023 / 11:45 AM IST

While the US was the most preferred immigration destination in 2021, according to Gallup’s poll, and remains the most preferred by Indians, the country's popularity has dipped from 22 per cent in 2015-16 to 18 per cent now.

Representational image. (Photo: Kerwin Elias via Unsplash)

Gallup says the US was the most preferred immigration destination in 2021: After a gap of three years, Gallup, a global analytics and advice firm, released its poll on migration data and concluded that in 2021, 16 per cent of adults worldwide — which projects to almost 900 million people — said they would like to leave their own country permanently, if they could. The United States was on top of the preferred destination followed by Canada in the second place.

Just under one in five potential migrants (18 per cent) — or about 160 million adults worldwide — named the US as their desired future residence. Nearly 8 per cent of the poll's 127,000 respondents (across 122 countries worldwide) said that they prefer to immigrate to Canada instead of the US.

It may be noted that according to Gallup’s poll, though the US continues to be the most preferred destination, the country's popularity has dipped from 22 per cent in 2015-16 to 18 per cent now.

Japan tops Henley Passport Index: Japan crowns the Henley Passport Index, which is based on exclusive and official data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Japanese citizens can visit 193 destinations out of 227 around the world visa-free, while South Koreans and Singaporeans, whose countries are tied in second place on the index, enjoy a visa-free/visa-on-arrival score of 192. Germany and Spain are joint third, with visa-free access to 190 destinations worldwide. The UK and the US remain in sixth and seventh places, with scores of 187 and 186, respectively, and it appears increasingly unlikely that either country will ever regain the top spot on the index which they jointly held nearly a decade ago in 2014.